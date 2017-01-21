press release:
Winter has arrived! And with it, ice fishing. Never ice fished? This winter might be your chance to fish hard water in the company of experienced anglers. Maybe they are your friends who have a passion you never knew about. Ask them to show you their secret world of catching fish through the ice. Do you already know how to do this? Invite a newcomer along. Better yet, host a public event in your community.
Fish almost anywhere!Fish almost anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp on Free Fishing Weekend. Most waters of the state are open, except for spring trout ponds. All other inland waters and Wisconsin's side of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River are open for you to test your skills and try your luck. Remember, all usual regulations and seasonal restrictions are in force.
