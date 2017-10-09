Free Flu Shots

to Google Calendar - Free Flu Shots - 2017-10-09 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Flu Shots - 2017-10-09 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Flu Shots - 2017-10-09 09:00:00 iCalendar - Free Flu Shots - 2017-10-09 09:00:00

United Way of Dane County 2059 Atwood Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: United Way of Dane County is partnering with Hy-Vee to bring our community free

flu vaccinations!

A Hy-Vee pharmacist will be traveling across Madison in their Mobile Immunization Center in order to dispense flu shots to those who would like to receive one. Hy-Vee is able to bill most insurance companies, including but not limited to Medicare, Wisconsin Medicaid, BadgerCare, Unity, GHC, Dean and Physicians Plus. If you are uninsured, United Way of Dane County will cover the cost of your flu shot.

Info
United Way of Dane County 2059 Atwood Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Health & Fitness
608-416-0401
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Free Flu Shots - 2017-10-09 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Flu Shots - 2017-10-09 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Flu Shots - 2017-10-09 09:00:00 iCalendar - Free Flu Shots - 2017-10-09 09:00:00