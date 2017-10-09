Free Flu Shots

press release: United Way of Dane County is partnering with Hy-Vee to bring our community free

flu vaccinations!

A Hy-Vee pharmacist will be traveling across Madison in their Mobile Immunization Center in order to dispense flu shots to those who would like to receive one. Hy-Vee is able to bill most insurance companies, including but not limited to Medicare, Wisconsin Medicaid, BadgerCare, Unity, GHC, Dean and Physicians Plus. If you are uninsured, United Way of Dane County will cover the cost of your flu shot.