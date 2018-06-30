Free Lake Access Day

press release:No permit required on Saturday, June 30! We are partnering with Dane County Parks to offer a free day to access the Madison area's beautiful lakes! No permit is required at locations including

Law, 410 S. Blair St.

Marshall, 2101 Allen Blvd.

Olbrich, 3401 Atwood Ave.

Spring Harbor, 5218 Lake Mendota Dr.

Tenney, 1610 Sherman Ave.

Warner, 1201 Woodward Dr.

Winnequah and Lottes Park in Monona

Babcock, Fish Creek, Goodland, Lake Farm, Mendota & Upper Mud Lake county parks