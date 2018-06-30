Free Lake Access Day

press release:No permit required on Saturday, June 30! We are partnering with Dane County Parks to offer a free day to access the Madison area's beautiful lakes! No permit is required at locations including

  • Law, 410 S. Blair St. 
  • Marshall, 2101 Allen Blvd.
  • Olbrich, 3401 Atwood Ave. 
  • Spring Harbor, 5218 Lake Mendota Dr. 
  • Tenney, 1610 Sherman Ave. 
  • Warner, 1201 Woodward Dr.  
  • Winnequah and Lottes Park in Monona
  • Babcock, Fish Creek, Goodland, Lake Farm, Mendota & Upper Mud Lake county parks
