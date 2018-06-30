Free Lake Access Day
press release:No permit required on Saturday, June 30! We are partnering with Dane County Parks to offer a free day to access the Madison area's beautiful lakes! No permit is required at locations including
- Law, 410 S. Blair St.
- Marshall, 2101 Allen Blvd.
- Olbrich, 3401 Atwood Ave.
- Spring Harbor, 5218 Lake Mendota Dr.
- Tenney, 1610 Sherman Ave.
- Warner, 1201 Woodward Dr.
- Winnequah and Lottes Park in Monona
- Babcock, Fish Creek, Goodland, Lake Farm, Mendota & Upper Mud Lake county parks
