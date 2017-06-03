Free Outdoor Fun Weekend

press release:

Free Fun Weekend in Wisconsin: No state park admission stickers or trail passes are required June 3-4, 2017. It is also Free Fishing Weekend when people may fish without fishing licenses or state trout stamps. Non-resident all-terrain vehicle operators do not need a non-resident trail pass to ride state ATV trails this weekend.

Saturday, June 3 is also National Trails Day. Find more trail events across Wisconsin and the country on the National Trails Day website.

Free Fishing Weekend - June 3–4, 2017: Learn alongside the kids on Free FishingWeekend, and be ready when they say,"Take me fishing, please!"