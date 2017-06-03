Free Outdoor Fun Weekend

to Google Calendar - Free Outdoor Fun Weekend - 2017-06-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Outdoor Fun Weekend - 2017-06-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Outdoor Fun Weekend - 2017-06-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Free Outdoor Fun Weekend - 2017-06-03 00:00:00

press release:

Free Fun Weekend in Wisconsin: No state park admission stickers or trail passes are required June 3-4, 2017. It is also Free Fishing Weekend when people may fish without fishing licenses or state trout stamps. Non-resident all-terrain vehicle operators do not need a non-resident trail pass to ride state ATV trails this weekend.

Saturday, June 3 is also National Trails Day. Find more trail events across Wisconsin and the country on the National Trails Day website.

Free Fishing Weekend - June 3–4, 2017: Learn alongside the kids on Free FishingWeekend, and be ready when they say,"Take me fishing, please!"

Info

Kids & Family
Recreation

Visit Event Website

888-936-7463

to Google Calendar - Free Outdoor Fun Weekend - 2017-06-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Outdoor Fun Weekend - 2017-06-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Outdoor Fun Weekend - 2017-06-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Free Outdoor Fun Weekend - 2017-06-03 00:00:00

Print

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer