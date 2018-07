press release: The Middleton Sustainability Committee and Pellitteri Waste Systems are sponsoring a FREE Paper Shredding event! Bring up to three small boxes or five paper grocery bags (equivalent to 50 pounds) of paper to the Middleton Recycling Center for confidential shredding. Staples, rubber bands, and paper clips do not need to be removed.

*NOT ACCEPTED: three-ring binders, hanging file folders, credit cards, plastics, media items (CDs, tapes, x-rays, etc.), photos, or other non-paper products.

July 14, 2018, 8am-10am, Middleton Recycling Center, 4330 Parmenter St., Middleton, WI 53562