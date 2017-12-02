Free Pilates Classes

Our first studio is set to open on 11/11 at 390 S Grand Ave. Ste 3. Sun Prairie, WI 53590. We are right across the street from Target on Grand. We will be offering free Pilates classes the first weekend in December. Our classes are for all ages, and range in difficulty from stretching/flexibility, to muscle-building and stamina workouts.

Saturday:

9:00AM – 9:30AM

10:00AM – 10:30AM

11:00AM – 11:30AM

12:30 – 1:00PM

1:30 – 2:00PM

Sunday:

9:00AM – 9:30AM

10:00AM – 10:30AM

11:00AM – 11:30AM

12:30 – 1:00PM

1:30 – 2:00PM

People can book their free class at: https://www.clubpilates.com/sunprairie/

608-371-1901
