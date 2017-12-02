Free Pilates Classes
Our first studio is set to open on 11/11 at 390 S Grand Ave. Ste 3. Sun Prairie, WI 53590. We are right across the street from Target on Grand. We will be offering free Pilates classes the first weekend in December. Our classes are for all ages, and range in difficulty from stretching/flexibility, to muscle-building and stamina workouts.
Saturday:
9:00AM – 9:30AM
10:00AM – 10:30AM
11:00AM – 11:30AM
12:30 – 1:00PM
1:30 – 2:00PM
Sunday:
9:00AM – 9:30AM
10:00AM – 10:30AM
11:00AM – 11:30AM
12:30 – 1:00PM
1:30 – 2:00PM
People can book their free class at: https://www.clubpilates.com/
Info
Health & Fitness