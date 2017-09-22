press release: FREE Sale Fundraiser. September 22-23 will be the 3rd semi-annual FREE Sale Fundraiser, a kid (INFANT-TEEN) sale where nothing is priced. Take what you want/need and pay what you can (100% of proceeds go to local charities of customer's choice). Hours are Friday, September 22 from 10am-7pm and Saturday, September 23 from 8am-11am. McFarland UCC Church, 5710 Anthony Street in McFarland. RSVP to Facebook event and "Like us" on Facebook: Free Sales for Families.