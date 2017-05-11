Free Sale Fundraiser

press release: NOTHING IS PRICED; take what you want/need, give what you can

Thursday, May 11, and Friday, May 12 (10am-7pm); Saturday, May 13 (8am-11am)

@ McFarland UCC church, 5710 Anthony Street, McFarland (parking lot & street parking available)

All items are FREE (nothing is priced) with encouraged monetary donation of choice from customers. 100% of proceeds will be given to customers’ choice of four non-profit organizations in the Madison area. Leftover items from the sale will be donated to Project Babies and directly to needy individuals/mothers/ families.

Non-profit organizations include: Babies Gone Too Soon, McFarland Food Pantry, UNIDOS Against Domestic Violence, and Badger Childhood Cancer Network.

There will be plastic and paper bags there to take your items, but please feel free to bring your own bags.

Cash and checks will be accepted toward the charities. Checks should be written directly to the non-profit of your choice.