Free Thanksgiving Meal

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is hosting their annual Thanksgiving meal from 11 am-1 pm on Thursday, November 23, 2017. This traditional dinner will include turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberries and pumpkin pie, plus all the trimmings! There is no cost for the meal. Everyone is invited to join the community gathering. Good Shepherd is located at 5701 Raymond Road (on the corner of Whitney Way and Raymond Road). Home delivery is not available.