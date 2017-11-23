Free Thanksgiving Meal

press release: For many years, Lakeview has hosted a Thanksgiving dinner at noon on Thanksgiving Day. This dinner is free and available to anyone who desires to come and enjoy home cooked traditional Thanksgiving food along with great fellowship. The meal includes turkey, homemade stuffing and gravy, real mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, homemade cranberries, coleslaw, corn, dinner rolls, pumpkin pie and beverages. It is very helpful if people who are coming to eat call in advance to the church office to make a number reservation. We do not take names but it helps with planning if we know the size of groups coming, especially if the group is larger. People attend this dinner for a variety of reasons and everyone is welcome.