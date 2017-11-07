Free the 350 Bail Fund
UW Law Building 975 Bascom Mall , Madison, Wisconsin
press release:
Free the 350 Bail Fund Panel Discussion
Tuesday, November 7, 6pm - UW Law School (975 Bascom Mall) Room 2260
On Tuesday, November 7, the Free the 350 Bail Fund will hold a panel discussion to hear from local Madison activists and UW law professor Michele LaVigne about their perspectives on the Free the 350 Bail Fund and the constitutionality of cash bail. Light refreshments will be provided. To donate to the bail fund, please click here.
Info
