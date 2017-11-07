press release:

Free the 350 Bail Fund Panel Discussion

Tuesday, November 7, 6pm - UW Law School (975 Bascom Mall) Room 2260

On Tuesday, November 7, the Free the 350 Bail Fund will hold a panel discussion to hear from local Madison activists and UW law professor Michele LaVigne about their perspectives on the Free the 350 Bail Fund and the constitutionality of cash bail. Light refreshments will be provided. To donate to the bail fund, please click here.