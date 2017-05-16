Free to Breathe Kickoff Party

press release: Tuesday, May 16 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, A Healer's Hand, Kilter Rewards and Strategic Partners Marketing 316 West Washington Avenue Madison, WI 53703

Come help us celebrate the awesome fundraising efforts of the Madison Free to Breathe Yoga Challenge teams at the soft opening of the brand new space shared by A Healer's Hand, Kilter Rewards and Strategic Partners Marketing!

Be among the first people to receive the complete event day yoga, demonstration and workshop schedules. Share fundraising best practices and learn what your efforts are funding.

Enjoy a massage, snacks, beverages and strike a yoga pose with friends.

All registered yoga challenge participants receive a free entry into our drawing for free prizes. Additional tickets available by donation.

Please RSVP and feel free to invite friends.