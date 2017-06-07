RSVP for Free to Breathe

Second annual Madison Free to Breathe Yoga Challenge

Saturday June 10, 2017, Lake Farm Park

You won't want to miss this day of yoga, wellness, community and fun, all to support the lung cancer research and patient/education programs of Free to Breathe. Pre-registration required and fundraising minimums apply for participation in yoga and activities. Wellness Marketplace vendors open to the public.

Check in and mat placement is at 8am. The event begins at 9am.

The cost to register is $50 + meeting the fundraising minimum. he team minimum is $1,200 (and reg fees count, so roughly $100 per person fundraising minimum, per team of 8). There is no event day registration.