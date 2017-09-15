Freedom From Religion Foundation Convention

press release: FFRF is proud to be hosting its 40th annual national convention in Madison, Wisconsin, this year! It will include high-profile personalities, a tour of FFRF's Freethought Hall, and a two-hour boat cruise around Lake Monona.

The convention takes place the weekend of September 15th-17th, largely at the lakeside Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Monona Terrace Convention Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Early-birds signing up for FFRF's 40th convention get a discounted rate of only $40! You can sign up now by going to our "registration" page.

A pre-convention open house of FFRF's impressive Freethought Hall, in downtown Madison just blocks from the convention site, will be hosting from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Friday. Mingle with others, meet staff and visit FFRF's monument to Atheists in Foxholes (military and veterans). Take a souvenir photo with the life-size mannequin of Charles Darwin in Freethought Library. Enjoy complementary pastries, hot beverages, Mimosas or Champagne in the lovely fourth-floor auditorium featuring a beautiful grand piano.

Recently added to the list of speakers are science educators Cara Santa Maria, renowned sculptor Zenos Frudakis and 12-year-old activist Kelly Helton, along wiht a roster of victorious state / church plaintiffs.

Previously announced speakers include:

Michelle Goldberg, Brooklyn author, columnist for Slate and frequent MSNBC commentator on the Religious Right.

Maryam Namazie, an Iranian-born secularist and human rights activist, commentator and broadcaster living in London. She will be receiving the 2017 Henry H. Zumach Freedom From Fundamentalist Religion Award.

Steven Pinker, FFRF's honorary president and Harvard cognitive scientist, psychologist, linguist, and popular science author.

As always, FFRF's legal team will present its yearly Accomplishments panel, reporting the inside scoop of FFRF's 2017 legal cases.

Other annual events include the "Non-Prayer Breakfast," the annual drawing for "clean," pre-"In God We Trust" currency and the opportunity to browse FFRF book and sales tables.

Entertainment will be Paula Poundstone, an "out" atheist comedian and author; Roy Zimmerman, an American satirical singer-songwriter and guitarist with a repertoire of irreverent songs, and FFRF Co-President Dan Barker at the piano with his own repertoire, plus a performance by Madison's own Forward! Marching Band.