press release: Join us for the 2017 Freedom Health Day. We will have a 5K Run/Walk/Stroll, Dance Battle, Basketball, Volleyball, and Chess Tournaments, and a Community BBQ for all.

Sept. 16, 9am - 6pm

Reindahl Park - 1818 Portage Rd.

Contact us at bgomez@freedom-inc.org 608-416-5337