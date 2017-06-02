press release: Fri. June 2, 6:00 – 9:00 pm Freedom Inc. (1810 S. Park St.) Freedom Inc Open House! All are welcome -- old friends, new friends, families, supporters, everyone! Come to learn more about who we are and what we do, and enjoy our new space. Throughout the evening we will provide all sorts of food and entertainment, including: Dance performances by Breakin 4 Justice and Viv Ncaus; Poetry readings; Traditional Hmong, Khmer, and African food; A graffiti wall and photo booth; Raffle with tons of amazing prizes. Info? http://freedom-inc.org/