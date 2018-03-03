Join the RPCVs of Wisconsin-Madison for our 37th annual Freeze for Food on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Run or walk to raise funds to support food programs of Madison’s

Open Doors for Refugees!

Open Doors for Refugees is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the resettlement of refugees in the Madison area and welcoming them into the community. All proceeds from Freeze for Food will be donated to food relief efforts.

Our race is never cancelled due to weather.

The 5K race is held in the scenic Vilas Park roads and sidewalks and other nearby roads at the northern part of Lake Wingra. The 10K race circles Lake Wingra and passes through the Arboretum. Both races start and end at the Vilas Park Shelter, 1602 Vilas Park Dr.

Either single race is $30.00; Both races by the same person is $40.00. Fees are $10 less if you register by 2/19.

Day of race registration times

5K - 11:15am - 11:45am

10K - 12pm - 12:45pm