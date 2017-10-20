Fresco Opera Theatre

Google Calendar - Fresco Opera Theatre - 2017-10-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fresco Opera Theatre - 2017-10-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fresco Opera Theatre - 2017-10-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - Fresco Opera Theatre - 2017-10-20 18:00:00

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release:

Fresca Opera presents Opera Storytellers!

Opera is a series of notes from the soul. Arias performed with the most intimate of instruments: The human voice.  Accompanied by six strings and the history behind the notes, Opera Storytellers presents operatic music like you have never heard it before. Acoustic. Pure. Naked. Opera Storytellers performs this music the way it was intended to be. A connection without interference. Just pure music.

Info
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Music
608-283-9332
Google Calendar - Fresco Opera Theatre - 2017-10-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fresco Opera Theatre - 2017-10-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fresco Opera Theatre - 2017-10-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - Fresco Opera Theatre - 2017-10-20 18:00:00