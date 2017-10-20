Fresco Opera Theatre

press release:

Fresca Opera presents Opera Storytellers!

Opera is a series of notes from the soul. Arias performed with the most intimate of instruments: The human voice. Accompanied by six strings and the history behind the notes, Opera Storytellers presents operatic music like you have never heard it before. Acoustic. Pure. Naked. Opera Storytellers performs this music the way it was intended to be. A connection without interference. Just pure music.