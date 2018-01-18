Fresh Start

6:30–8 pm, third Thursdays. We will NOT meet in February, November or December. Light snacks will be provided. Burr Oak community Room (1st floor)/

press release: The group remains open to all types of brain injury survivors, as we find patients have many things in common. Everyone comes to share experiences, talk about their own struggles and actions, and offer personal experience and understanding. This group has been wonderful for new members over the past year. It is great to see the support that members give to those who attend.

In the past, we have been asked about getting together for planned social events or to work on related projects. We remain open to any type of events the group would like to work on.

Please share this information with anyone you think might benefit, including your family and caregivers. We look forward to another year of rewarding and valuable sessions.