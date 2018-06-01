press release: Friday Nights at the Y is free for area teens, and YMCA membership is not required. Available activities will vary each week but are expected to include basketball, volleyball, dodge ball, dance, social and mentoring opportunities and more. “Friday Nights” happens every Friday night this summer from 8–11 p.m., running through August 17, and all teens need to do to participate is show up with a picture ID.

Additionally, free summer memberships are available to qualifying youth. 425 teens participated in 2017 via 1,283 unique visits, and the Y provided 126 free summer memberships for those in need.

Contact any Dane County YMCA facility for additional information:

Lussier Family West YMCA: (608) 276-6606

Lussier Family East YMCA: (608) 221-1571

Northeast YMCA: (608) 837-8221