Friends of the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve Work Day

UW Parking Lot 129 (Picnic Point) 2004 University Bay Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

Join other volunteers to help care for the Lakeshore Nature Preserve. Activities include removing invasive plants, planting native plugs, maintaining trails, collecting trash, and cleaning fire circles. Tools and gloves provided. Dress to work outdoors; long pants and closed-toe shoes required. Groups and minors are okay with advance notice. Canceled in case of rain, high winds, or temps above 100F. For more info: Bryn Scriver, bryn.scriver@wisc.edu, 220-5560, www.lakeshorepreserve.wisc.edu

UW Parking Lot 129 (Picnic Point) 2004 University Bay Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map

Volunteer, Environment

608-220-5560

