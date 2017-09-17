Friends of Allen Centennial Garden Fall Fundraiser

Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Join us for our Fall Fundraiser supporting UW Student's Achievements in the Garden

Sunday, September 17, 2017, 4-7:30 PM

Picnic Dinner with Wisconsin Crafted Wine, Beer, and Soda

Live Jazz Concert featuring the Jan Wheaton Quartet

Preview of the Andreé Valley Art Exhibition

Live and Silent Auctions

$25/each | $40/pair

