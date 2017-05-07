press release:The Friends of Aztalan State Park will begin its season of summer and fall events at Aztalan State Park with a spring walking tour of ancient Aztalan Sunday May 7 at 2:00 PM. Aztalan was a fortified town occupied by Native Americans between A.D. 1050 and 1200. It was the northern outpost of the speculator Mississippian Civilization that mysteriously vanished from the Upper Midwest after A.D. 1250.

The tour will be led by archaeologist and Friends of Aztalan executive director Robert Birmingham, co-author of Aztalan: Mysteries of An Ancient Indian Town, and will highlight recent discoveries and new research by various research institutions. The tour is free but visitors must have a state park sticker for each vehicle and day or annual stickers can be purchased at the park.

Guided tours of Aztalan will be conducted every Sunday at 2:00 PM from June through August. Group tours for any time can be arranged by calling Robert Birmingham (608) 516-3421.