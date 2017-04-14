Friends of Cherokee Marsh Walk

press release: Evening at Cherokee Marsh (woodcock walk)

Friday, April 14, 6:30pm – 8:30pm, Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park, North Unit, 6098 N. Sherman Ave

Join us for an evening at Cherokee Marsh. We are likely to see cranes, observe the courtship flight of woodcock and snipe, and see several spring migrants. Waterproof footwear is recommended. Sponsored by Madison Audubon and the Friends of Cherokee Marsh. Led by Levi Wood and Peter Fissel. Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park, North Unit, 6098 N. Sherman Ave. Follow N. Sherman Ave. north to the parking lot at the end of the gravel road.