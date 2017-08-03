RSVP for Friends of Monona Library Annual Scavenger Hunt

press release: Gather your friends and family for the return of a fun and innovative event supporting The Monona Public Library. This unique take on the traditional scavenger hunt is an entertaining way to push your imagination, while supporting Monona Public Library and it’s surrounding community.

Join as a team, or on your own. Each team will have 7 – 10 people. If you cannot find that many people to join your team, don’t worry, FoMLASH coordinators will pair you with your new best friends for 10 days. Registration is now open and runs through August 31. The hunt runs from September 8 through the 18.

During the hunt, you and your teammates will be given a list of tasks to complete. Last year’s tasks included “Dressed for a party, invite your friends to clean up a park or public building” and “Brighten the day of a veteran”. Teams will submit photos or videos of completed tasks for points. Each item can be submitted with only a cell phone camera and internet access. Teams will be judged both on number of tasks completed, and the creativity displayed. These tasks are meant to be fun, silly, heart-warming, ridiculous, and enjoyable. Some tasks will definitely involve costumes. The overall idea is to get participants thinking outside of the box, creating new things, paying it forward, and engaging with each other, the Monona Public Library, and the local community.

The top three teams will receive small prizes; the winning team will also receive a group prize. Cost of participation is $10 per person ($11 online). Sign up at the Monona Library or online at www.mymonona.com/731 . Contestants must be age 14 and up if they join on their own, but kids of any age can join with a family member. All tasks need to be completed by noon on September 18.

All funds raised will go to support the Monona Public Library. Registration is now open and runs through August 31!

If you would like more information about this unique event, visit www.mymonona.com/731 or send your questions to fomlash@mononalibrary.org . Find FoMLASH on Facebook and Twitter. To find out more about other Monona Public Library events, or about the Friends of the Monona Public Library, please visit www.mononalibrary.org .