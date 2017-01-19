Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

Google Calendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2017-01-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2017-01-19 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2017-01-19 18:30:00 iCalendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2017-01-19 18:30:00

Clark Street Community School, Middleton 2429 Clark St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Wildlife and Winter Adaptations (hands-on!)

Thursday, January 19, 6:30 - 8:00 p.m.

Clark Street Community School, 2429 Clark Street, Middleton

Indoors and outdoors - bring warm clothing and foot ware, and flashlights!

Presentation by Liz Herzmann, Conservation Educator, Wisconsin Dept of Natural Resources

RSVPs appreciated, not required: education@pheasantbranch.org

FREE, open to the public

Learn about the adaptations many animals have to help them survive harsh

Wisconsin winters. Discover how and why animals make insulating shelters, store food, hibernate and migrate in order to live. Test your own skills at building mini shelters and come experience winter education in a whole new way with this guided interpretive program.

Liz Herzmann has worked out of the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center for the last 7 years and enjoys drawing awareness and appreciation to the wildlife and natural beauty that abounds in Wisconsin and right in our own backyards!

      RSVP     

2017 Phenology Calendars now available!

Order yours at  pheasantbranch.org!

Info

Clark Street Community School, Middleton 2429 Clark St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map

Environment

Visit Event Website

608-767-2394

Google Calendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2017-01-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2017-01-19 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2017-01-19 18:30:00 iCalendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2017-01-19 18:30:00

Print

Wednesday

January 4, 2017

Thursday

January 5, 2017

Friday

January 6, 2017

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer