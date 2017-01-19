Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Wildlife and Winter Adaptations (hands-on!)

Thursday, January 19, 6:30 - 8:00 p.m.

Clark Street Community School, 2429 Clark Street, Middleton

Indoors and outdoors - bring warm clothing and foot ware, and flashlights!

Presentation by Liz Herzmann, Conservation Educator, Wisconsin Dept of Natural Resources

RSVPs appreciated, not required: education@pheasantbranch.org

FREE, open to the public

Learn about the adaptations many animals have to help them survive harsh

Wisconsin winters. Discover how and why animals make insulating shelters, store food, hibernate and migrate in order to live. Test your own skills at building mini shelters and come experience winter education in a whole new way with this guided interpretive program.

Liz Herzmann has worked out of the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center for the last 7 years and enjoys drawing awareness and appreciation to the wildlife and natural beauty that abounds in Wisconsin and right in our own backyards!

