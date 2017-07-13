press release: In response to a growing wave of violence and persecution of sexual minorities in Chechnya, LGBTQ community members in Dane County have scheduled a fundraiser for Rainbow Railroad, a Canadian human rights project.

Organizers are recruiting sponsors and collecting donations for the event, Friends of Rainbow Railroad, to be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, at the Mendota Lake House, 704 East Gorham Street, in Madison. The event will be hosted by OutReach, south-central Wisconsin’s LGBTQ social service organization.

“It’s clear we need to step up and help stop state-sanctioned violence against LGBT persons, and part of that means providing resources to protect them,” said Gary Tipler, a Madison organizer of the event.

Rainbow Railroad is a largely a volunteer, charitable organization focused on assisting sexual minority refugees, is registered with the Canadian government and is based in Toronto.

100% of the contributions to this effort will be directed to OutReach and onto Rainbow Railroad.

Checks and call-in credit card payments are welcomed: OutReach, Inc., 2701 International Ln #101, Madison, WI 53704. (608) 255-8582, info@lgbtoutreach. org, www.lgbtoutreach.org. Please write Rainbow Railroad in the memo line.

“News of state-sanctioned torture, internment camps, and killings in Chechnya for gay men is beyond disturbing,” said event organizer Kyle Richmond. “We are asking anyone concerned about human rights, particularly LGBT people, to step forward to help.”

The mission of the Rainbow Railroad is to help LGBT people as they seek safe haven from state enabled violence, murder or persecution. Through funds collected by people like you, we’re able to support, provide information, and help to arrange safe transportation for these LGBT people to somewhere in the world where they can live their lives in safety. https://www. rainbowrailroad.ca/

Owners David Waugh and Bob Klebba welcome you to the Mendota Lake House. Visit their web site: https://mendotalakehouse.com/