Friends of Starkweather Creek Annual Meeting

press release: Learn about FUN and SCIENCE on Starkweather Creek! The Friends will give you an overview of this years accomplishments at this years annual meeting. This years annual meeting with give you will present their 2017 activities and accomplishments and plan for next year.

Co-Chair Dea Larsen-Converse will present our past year's activiities including our partnership with Goodman Center Watershed Wanders Camp. • Paul Noeldner of Madison FUN! (Friends of Urban Nature) will talk about our monthly Bird and Nature tours on the creek. • Co-Chair Lance Green reports on the creek's health and Madison's planned Phosphorus-reduction project. • We will elect Board members! Please consider joining us as we plan and direct our next year's actions. All are welcome. Drinks and refreshments for all!