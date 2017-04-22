Friends of Starkweather Creek Volunteer Work Day

Join the Friends of Starkweather Creek to help clean up this urban gem! Volunteers will paddle canoes and walk the shorelines to remove trash and debris from the creek. The Friends will have some boats available but encourage you to bring your own kayak or canoe if you have one.

Time and Place: 10:00am-1:00pm. Meet at the upper boat ramp at Olbrich Park

Contact: Lance Green, 608-957-3183, greenlance@aol.com