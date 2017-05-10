RSVP for Friends of Wisdom Prairie Outing

press release: Spring Bird Migration at Horicon Marsh:Several knowledgeable birders will accompany us on a trip to visit the largest fresh water cattail marsh in the United States. Enjoy seeking out some of the more than 280 species of birds Horicon Marsh has to offer. Bring your bird book and binoculars—let’s go birding!

This outing includes a trip into the marsh aboard a pontoon boat, lunch at the Audubon Inn, time in the DNR Explorium museum and a naturalist led walking tour.

Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 7:30 am (Departing from Holy Wisdom Monastery - 4200 County Road M, Middleton, WI 53562)

RSVP by 5/10: website.

Venue: Horicon Marsh (meet at Holy Wisdom Monastery)

Cost: $80/person

Contact: Greg Armstrong - Holy Wisdom Monastery. ph: 608-836-1631, x123

Registration deadline: May 10, 2017