"Friends" Trivia

press release: Oh. My. God. you guys, we’re doing F•R•I•E•N•D•S Trivia at High Noon Saloon! Could this BE any cooler? Assemble your teams of Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, and Chandler, and hey, maybe even let Gunther in on the fun? Go for that Gellar cup!

So come out to ‘The One Where Ross got High (Noon Salooned) and just remember, when trivia gets hard, you can’t give up! Is that what a dinosaur would do?

We'll be screening episodes during Happy Hour from 4-7PM so you can brush up, then trivia starts at 7PM.