press release: Escape from winter to the Islands of Guadeloupe along with the 23 members of the Madison Friendship Force who are preparing for their February exchange to Guadeloupe. The Friendship Force Ambassadors and other club members will hear Dr. Jerome Camal of the University of Wisconsin Anthropology Department discuss the history and culture of his native island, enjoy island music and dance, and share tropical treats from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, at the Fitchburg Public Library located at 5530 Lacy Road in Fitchburg. Everyone is invited to attend.

When Madison’s Friendship Force Ambassadors go to Guadeloupe on February 22 they will reconnect with the Guadeloupe club and its ambassadors who visited Madison in July 2015. The club in Guadeloupe has arranged home hosting opportunities for all 23 Madison ambassadors.

Friendship Force has clubs in 63 countries and over 16,000 members with the goal of promoting peace through friendship. Members have opportunities to explore new lands and culture by meeting people on a personal level through home hospitality. Local hosts welcome friendship ambassadors into their homes, sharing meals, conversation and the sights and sounds of their home area. Each ambassador’s goal is to promote global goodwill by learning about the culture of another country.

Madison’s Friendship Force club was founded in 1978 and is one of 377 chartered clubs. In 2017 the Madison club will host groups from San Diego, CA; Noumea, New Caledonia; and will travel to Medicine Hat and Vancouver, Canada. Additional information on Friendship Force of Wisconsin-Madison can be found at www.ffwis.org