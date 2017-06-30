Frog Cycles
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: We’ll learn more about nature by exploring the cycles and processes of frogs. Identify the different stages of a frog as it moves from an egg to a tadpole to a frog. Make your own tadpole out of recycled materials. Visitors will gain science skills and a better understanding of cycles and processes in nature. They will use fine motor skills to create a tadpole to bring home.
Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map