From Awkward Spaces: The Story of the Bartell and the Journey to Permanence

press release: An original play about the Bartell Theatre's history. Six local theatre groups, who have been producing plays in whatever space they could find, unite to create a permanent home. Being led by a retiree who likes a challenge, they quickly learn there's more drama in building a stage than performing on it.

This play is a fundraiser for the Bartell Theatre Foundation - to celebrate the 20th Anniversary Season!!

Written by Brendon Smith & Suzan Kurry.

Thu, Aug 17 and Fri, Aug 18 - 7:30pm; Sat, Aug 19 - 3:00pm and 7:30pm