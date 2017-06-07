From Coops to Cathedrals: Nature, Childhood & the Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright

press release: From Coops to Cathedrals: Nature, Childhood, and the Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright is a whimsical, interactive exhibit to celebrate the architect's 150th birthday. Through Frank's eyes as a child, the exhibit inspires young visitors to experiment, tinker, design, play, and "learn by doing," which is exactly what Mr. Wright did throughout his life.

Please join us for the opening festivities, 5-8 pm on 6/7. Ribbon cutting at 5:15 pm.

Related events:

Wednesday, June 7 - Saturday, June 10, we’re celebrating Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday with a grand celebration!

Thursday, June 8 (Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday!): Architectural 3D Structures | 11 a.m. to noon; Recognizing Shapes in Nature | 2 to 4 p.m.

Friday, June 9: Printing Press | 10 to 11 a.m.; Frankly Building with Lincoln Logs | 11 a.m. to noon; Abstract Drawing from Nature | 1 to 3 p.m.;Frontier Science | 2 to 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 10: Kite Making | 10 a.m. to noon;Architecture Yoga | 10:30 to 11 a.m.; Cabin Cooking: Mr. Wrights Steel Cut Oats | noon to 2 p.m.;Frontier Crafts | 3 to 4 p.m.

All these programs are free with admission!