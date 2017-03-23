Spring Trend Update – From Runway to Everyday

Thursday, March 23 | 6:30-8:00PM, Greenway Station Shopping Center – Pendleton

Learning how to translate runway fashion trends and blend them into your everyday life can be a challenge. Fortunately, personal stylist, Krystle Marks, specializes in teaching you how to pick the best trend pieces for your body shape and lifestyle. Join Krystle for a FREE, interactive talk on how to play “dress up” with spring fashion trends and wear them with confidence! You’ll get to enjoy light refreshments and special sales while you learn inspiring tips and tricks. Plus, the first 25 attendees will receive a special favor bag!

Interactive talk will be held inside Pendleton at 1650 Deming Way, Suite 110. First 25 attendees who are physically present at the event will receive a free favor bag. Must be 12 years or older to receive favor bag, no cash value.