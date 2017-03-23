From Runway to Everyday

Google Calendar - From Runway to Everyday - 2017-03-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - From Runway to Everyday - 2017-03-23 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - From Runway to Everyday - 2017-03-23 18:30:00 iCalendar - From Runway to Everyday - 2017-03-23 18:30:00

Greenway Station, Middleton Greenway Boulevard (off West Beltline) , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

Spring Trend Update – From Runway to Everyday

Thursday, March 23 | 6:30-8:00PM, Greenway Station Shopping Center – Pendleton

Learning how to translate runway fashion trends and blend them into your everyday life can be a challenge. Fortunately, personal stylist, Krystle Marks, specializes in teaching you how to pick the best trend pieces for your body shape and lifestyle. Join Krystle for a FREE, interactive talk on how to play “dress up” with spring fashion trends and wear them with confidence! You’ll get to enjoy light refreshments and special sales while you learn inspiring tips and tricks. Plus, the first 25 attendees will receive a special favor bag!

Interactive talk will be held inside Pendleton at 1650 Deming Way, Suite 110. First 25 attendees who are physically present at the event will receive a free favor bag. Must be 12 years or older to receive favor bag, no cash value.

Info

Greenway Station, Middleton Greenway Boulevard (off West Beltline) , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map

Special Interests

Visit Event Website

608-827-5511

Google Calendar - From Runway to Everyday - 2017-03-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - From Runway to Everyday - 2017-03-23 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - From Runway to Everyday - 2017-03-23 18:30:00 iCalendar - From Runway to Everyday - 2017-03-23 18:30:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

ISTHMUS EVENTS

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer