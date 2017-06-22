press release: Documentary pre-premiere screening

WHEN: Thursday, June 22nd, 6pm (film begins at 6:30pm)

WHERE: Evjue Room, Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St, Madison, WI 53704

RSVP Required

Presented by National Geographic TV, "From the Ashes" takes a compelling and often heartbreaking look at the the coal industry and what's at stake for our economy, health, and climate. Learn more about this industry on the edge and what it means for our future.

**Event is free and open to public, but RSVP is requested**

We will have food and refreshments at 6pm.

The film will begin at 6:30pm and run to 7:50pm

There will be a panel discussion and Q&A session until 8:30pm

Email Devin Martin at devin.martin@sierraclub.org or 608-338-0746 with any questions.