press release: Please join us for the first annual Institute for Regional and International Studies (IRIS) international film series!

As part of this year’s International Education Week programming, IRIS along with its regional centers and the International Division, will be showing a series of international films.

Several of the selected films have a UW-Madison connection (faculty, students and alumni) which we hope will make the series even more interesting.

Saturday, Nov. 18: “FROM THE LAND OF GANDHI” – This story of 4 high-skilled immigrants, a decade after they came to study in the US, places a human face to the employment-based Green Card backlog. The film also highlights the need for reforming America’s high-skilled immigration at a time of intense globalization and retirement of the baby boomers. – Introduction and post-screening Q&A provided by the film’s producer, Prakash Wadhwa

50 Minutes, in English

12:00 Noon (Doors open at 11:45 a.m.), Sun Prairie Library, 1350 Linnerud Dr., Sun Prairie, WI

Co-sponsored by the Center for South Asia