Frontier Science
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
This program will explore the scientific breakthroughs and discoveries of the 1770’s through the 1860’s and is all about kitchen chemistry. Primarily a demonstration, but visitors are welcome to help out with some hands-on components. Kids will learn about the history of science and ground breaking discoveries made during the time leading up to when Madison was founded and into the early statehood of Wisconsin.
Info
