press release: Circle Saturday, January 27, 2018 on your calendar. That’s the night you’ll be here at Overture, eating appetizers, dancing to live music by The Upbeat Orchestra, sipping signature craft cocktails and rubbing elbows with fellow arts enthusiasts — all while supporting the state’s largest nonprofit arts organization, Overture Center for the Arts.

And back by popular demand, the Isthmus After Party gets going at 11 PM, featuring DJ Pain 1!

Tickets are on sale now for $150 for the entire evening, or $75 for the Isthmus After Party only. A portion of your ticket purchase is a tax-deductible donation. The fair market value is $50.

To learn about supporting Frostiball through corporate sponsorships or to reserve a table for your group, contact Corporate Development Director, Michelle Kullmann at mkullmann@overture.org or 608.258.4442.

$50 off any tuxedo or suit rental from Men’s Wearhouse, mention group #7603348.

This benefit supports Overture and its community programs.