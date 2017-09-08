Fruit Basket

press release: Life for 16-year-old Tohru is turned upside down when she suddenly loses her mother. Without a home and unwilling to burden her friends, she’s stuck living in a tent. But what she doesn’t realize is she’s on Souma family property and her life is about to get even more complicated when she gets caught up in their big family secret!

The Hawthorne Anime Club was created to give people a place to gather, watch, and talk about Japanese animation. Each meeting will include screenings of everything from classic titles to new releases. The club is aimed primarily at teens and adults. Films are shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Refreshments served at each meeting. Call ahead to reserve your spot! People under age 16 who are interested in attending are required to have a parent present or to have a signed parental permission slip.