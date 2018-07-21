Fruit Pizza

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Enjoy making a fun fruit pizza. Kids will select a cookie crust base and top with frosting/sauce and fruits of their choice. Kids 7 and under will need adult assistance. Registration begins 7/7. Register online, in person, or call 288-6160. Part of the series, Cooking with the Chefs of the Madison Public Market. This event is funded in part by a grant from CUNA Mutual Foundation.

608-288-6160
