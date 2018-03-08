RSVP for Fruit Tree Grafting

press release: Do you wish your ornamental crabapple tree had large juicy apples? Maybe your fruiting apple tree is too much to handle and you wish you had a crabapple tree. These are just a couple of reasons to practice the age-old art of grafting. For centuries, people have been changing fruit trees to suit their needs, and you can too! Join John Holzwart for a comprehensive presentation explaining several approaches to grafting, followed by a demonstration and hands-on practice. You will graft and take home two semi-dwarf fruit trees of your choice (apple, pear, or plum). Root stocks and scionwood (fruit tree cuttings) provided. Additional plant materials will be available to purchase for grafting more trees at home. Bring a sharp, clean pocket knife or similar; some knives available for your use during class. This class is followed by a scionwood exchange that is free to the public. Limited space; register early.

Saturday, March 17, 12-2 pm

Registration Deadline: March 8

Cost: $38/$30 member | Course Number: 20-20