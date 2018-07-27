press release: Come join us for Full Draw Film Tour 2018, the best in live hunting entertainment!

The premier event for all hunters to gather, share stories and make plans while witnessing the best films in live hunting entertainment! Our filmmakers will take you all over the globe as they showcase amazing cinematography of Screaming Bulls, Monster Mulies, Whitetails & more! For all ages ~ it’s bowhunting adventure on the “Big Screen!” Full Draw breaks the boundaries of hunting films and will truly inspire all who share the passion and pursuit of bowhunting and outdoor films.

The Full Draw Film Tour 2018 will be presented on the Drury Stage.

Adults: $15 in advance, $17 at the door

Youth: $8 in advance, $10 at the door