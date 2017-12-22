Full Light

Magnum Opus Ballet

Portage Center for the Arts 301 E. Cook St. , Portage, Wisconsin 53901

press release: Magnum Opus

Production: Full Light

Price Range: $5-$15

Location, Dates, and Times: 

December 1st and 2nd - Oakwood Village Auditorium 7:00pm (This show is only excerpts of the full production)

December 8th and 9th - Stoughton Village Players Theater 7:30pm

December 21st - City Church 7:30pm

December 22nd - Portage Center for the Arts 7:30pm

"Six skilled dancers. Fresh, innovative choreography. Glorious music from Handel's Messiah. All to grace your holiday season! After our premiere performance of "ALOFT" on October 6th, Magnum Opus continues the artistic adventure with "Full Light" all throughout December!"

Info
Portage Center for the Arts 301 E. Cook St. , Portage, Wisconsin 53901
Theater & Dance
