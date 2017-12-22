Full Light
Magnum Opus Ballet
Portage Center for the Arts 301 E. Cook St. , Portage, Wisconsin 53901
press release: Magnum Opus
Production: Full Light
Price Range: $5-$15
Location, Dates, and Times:
December 1st and 2nd - Oakwood Village Auditorium 7:00pm (This show is only excerpts of the full production)
December 8th and 9th - Stoughton Village Players Theater 7:30pm
December 21st - City Church 7:30pm
December 22nd - Portage Center for the Arts 7:30pm
"Six skilled dancers. Fresh, innovative choreography. Glorious music from Handel's Messiah. All to grace your holiday season! After our premiere performance of "ALOFT" on October 6th, Magnum Opus continues the artistic adventure with "Full Light" all throughout December!"