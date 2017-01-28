Fun on Ice

to Google Calendar - Fun on Ice - 2017-01-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fun on Ice - 2017-01-28 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fun on Ice - 2017-01-28 13:00:00 iCalendar - Fun on Ice - 2017-01-28 13:00:00

East Side Club 3735 Monona Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Come and enjoy good food and good fun for a great cause! Join The River Food Pantry for an afternoon of winter fun on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. The River is hosting an indoor/outdoor family-friendly FUNdraiser at The East Side Club on Monona Drive.

Good Food Madison will be serving delicious homemade soup, and Starbucks on Monona Drive is providing coffee and hot chocolate. Yahara Bay Distillery will also be there with spirits for the adult hot drinks! Reporter/Producer at WISC-TV, Adam Schrager will be the event’s emcee. Enjoy entertainment by The Fancy Pears and 93.1 JAMZ, along with the UW Marching Band and Bucky Badger at 1:30. 

Donation appreciated with all proceeds benefiting The River Food Pantry.

Thank you sponsors: Summit Credit Union, Thysse Printing, and Madison Oral Surgery and Dental Implants.

Tickets will be available for a pick-a-prize raffle with a chance to win great prizes, such as a Greg Guard signed basketball, one-night stay at Hotel Red and Best Western Plus InnTowner, tickets to a Betty Lou Cruise, a Yumbutter goodie basket, Boulders Climbing Gym birthday package, and more!

More information, contact The River Food Pantry. 

Info

East Side Club 3735 Monona Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map

Fundraisers, Special Events

Visit Event Website

608-442-8815

to Google Calendar - Fun on Ice - 2017-01-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fun on Ice - 2017-01-28 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fun on Ice - 2017-01-28 13:00:00 iCalendar - Fun on Ice - 2017-01-28 13:00:00

Print

Friday

January 6, 2017

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer