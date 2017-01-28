Fun on Ice

press release: Come and enjoy good food and good fun for a great cause! Join The River Food Pantry for an afternoon of winter fun on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. The River is hosting an indoor/outdoor family-friendly FUNdraiser at The East Side Club on Monona Drive.

Good Food Madison will be serving delicious homemade soup, and Starbucks on Monona Drive is providing coffee and hot chocolate. Yahara Bay Distillery will also be there with spirits for the adult hot drinks! Reporter/Producer at WISC-TV, Adam Schrager will be the event’s emcee. Enjoy entertainment by The Fancy Pears and 93.1 JAMZ, along with the UW Marching Band and Bucky Badger at 1:30.

Donation appreciated with all proceeds benefiting The River Food Pantry.

Thank you sponsors: Summit Credit Union, Thysse Printing, and Madison Oral Surgery and Dental Implants.

Tickets will be available for a pick-a-prize raffle with a chance to win great prizes, such as a Greg Guard signed basketball, one-night stay at Hotel Red and Best Western Plus InnTowner, tickets to a Betty Lou Cruise, a Yumbutter goodie basket, Boulders Climbing Gym birthday package, and more!

More information, contact The River Food Pantry.