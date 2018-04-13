Fundamentally Sound
UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: We’re rolling the red carpet out for our show this Spring, and we want you there to join us! Our Spring a cappella show, “The Aca-cademy Awards” will be held at:
The Union Theater, Shannon Hall, 7:30 pm on Friday the 13th.
Come and view music performances that are crafted to excite, give joy, and be so cool that you’ll just have to DM your mom.
