Fundamentals of Zero Waste

press release: Learn to how lower your environmental footprint at the Verona Public Library on Monday, September 25, from 7 to 8 p.m. Celia Ristow, writer for the blog Litterless and founder of the environmental nonprofit Zero Waste Chicago, will discuss what zero waste is and why it matters. She will give you tips and tricks for grocery shopping zero-waste style, and explain how you can switch to zero-waste cosmetics. Ristow will also share how you can join the zero-waste community in Madison.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.