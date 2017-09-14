press release:

Dr. William G. Gartner of UW-Madison Department of Geography, will present: “Furrows Beneath the Forest: Raised Field Agriculture Within the Menominee Nation Heartland of Northeast Wisconsin (ca 800 AD-1865 AD)"

A look at ground-breaking research into ancient agricultural techniques, which have revealed Wisconsin’s Native Peoples expertise in soil chemistry manipulation and sustainable gardening practices.

Wisconsin Historical Society Auditorium (across from the Memorial Union)

Free.