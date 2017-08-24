Future Leaders WI Scholarship Foundation Informational Meeting

press releas: Join Us! For an Informational Meeting

@Sequoia Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd, MON 8/28 @ 9:15 – 10:15AM

Are you eager to support a more positive and resilient

group of leaders serving our community?

Do you work with students 16yrs+ looking to take

the next step in pursuing careers in

healthcare, education, or social services?

Agenda:

Learn why our founder created the Myrtle & MJ Scholarship

Learn how donations of all amounts and how volunteering supports our vision

Advisors: help us identify future Myrtle & MJ Scholarship recipients (accepting applications Sept 1 – Nov 15)

Q&A with our Board & Advisory Council

RSVP by 8/24.